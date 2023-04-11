A major supermarket is quitting downtown San Francisco after just a year of trading—with bosses saying they were unable to “ensure the safety” of staff in the city.

Whole Foods Market opened a new “flagship” branch Downtown, at Eighth and Market near the Trinity Place development, with much fanfare in March 2022. But just 13 months on, the supermarket chain has decided to close the store, which was shuttered at the end of business on Monday.

The move comes as the city remains gripped by crime, homelessness and rampant drug use.

Law and order has become an increasingly hot-button issue between Republican and Democrats as both parties prepare for a presidential campaign in 2024. Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled from office in 2022 amid accusations of being soft on crime. In Chicago, Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot failed in her attempt for re-election amid rising crime, a result that also played into the GOP narrative that President Joe Biden’s administration is soft on the issue.

