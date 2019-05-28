BREITBART:

The city of San Francisco will consider a proposal to provide free mental health care and substance abuse treatment to all residents in a referendum in November.

Bay Area public radio station KQED reports that the idea is backed by San Francisco Supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney, as well as State Assemblyman Phil Ting (D-San Francisco), and would be “the first universal mental health care system in the nation.”

The proposal might seem odd, given the city’s struggle to deal with a growing homeless population, and a public defecation problem so bad that a local resident created a smartphone app, “SnapCrap,” to allow residents to report feces on public sidewalks.

However, proponents of the idea argue that free mental health care and substance abuse treatment could help remedy those problems, as many homeless people suffer mental illness and drug addiction.

The city already offers free health insurance to uninsured residents through a program called “Healthy San Francisco.” The new program, to be dubbed “Mental Health SF,” would be paid for with “a proposed tax increase on companies that pay their chief executive officers 100 times more than the median compensation paid to their employees,” KQED reports, citing the San Francisco Chronicle.