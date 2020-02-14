BUSINESSINSIDER.COM

The San Francisco district attorney is proposing creating a $1.5 million fund to help car break-in victims pay for smashed windows in their vehicles.

If the proposal passes, the fund could be the first of its kind in the US.

The city is in the midst of a car break-in epidemic, with 25,667 reports made in 2019.

San Francisco’s district attorney is proposing creating an auto-burglary-assistance fund that would reimburse residents for the cost required to repair shattered windows from break-ins. The DA, Chesa Boudin, is proposing using $1.5 million from the mayor’s office to fill the fund. If it passes, it could be the country’s first fund of this kind. “Auto burglaries are the No. 1 way people in San Francisco are directly impacted by crime,” Boudin said in the San Francisco Chronicle. “While we know there’s more work to do, this is something we can do today to step up and support victims.”

READ MORE AT THE BUSINESS INSIDER