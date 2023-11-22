San Francisco business owner sounds off on mayor downplaying crime, homelessness: ‘Poop everywhere again’

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

A San Francisco business owner has slammed Mayor London Breed for downplaying crime and homelessness during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.Tom Wong claimed she had temporarily arranged to have the city tidied up for the summit before it was left to return to normal when officials left.

He told FOX&Friends drug dealers and homeless people were back on the streets within a day of the conference coming to a close last Friday.Wong said: ‘It’s horrible. I just drove through the Tenderloin, and it is just a lot of drug heads, drug dealers, and they’re all out, they’re all out in the neighborhood.’It is crime-ridden… drugs everywhere. There’s needles everywhere. There’s poop everywhere again.’

