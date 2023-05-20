San Francisco announced yesterday (May 18) it appointed D’Arcy Drollinger as the first-ever drag laureate in the nation.

In her ambassadorial role, Drollinger will be tasked with preserving and celebrating drag culture at a time when drag bans and anti-LGBTQ legislation have been on the rise across the US.

“While drag culture is under attack in other parts of the country, in San Francisco we embrace and elevate the amazing drag performers who through their art and advocacy have contributed to our City’s history around civil rights and equity,” San Francisco mayor London Breed said in a statement.

The joint program, developed by the San Francisco Public Library (SFPL), mayor’s office, and the city’s Human Rights Commission, grants Drollinger a $55,000 stipend over an 18-month period to invest in community events and support her role as an LGBTQ spokesperson.

“My goals are to make San Francisco sparkle,” Drollinger said in an interview with the Associated Press. “There’s a lot of power for the drag community in San Francisco. I feel very honored to be able to take that one more step.”

San Francisco has long held a reputation as one of the most LGBTQ-friendly cities in the US, if not the world. It was the first city in the country to host Drag Queen Story Hour, an initiative where drag queens read books to children in public libraries, started by author Michelle Tea in 2015.

