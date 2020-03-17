Stay home as much as possible until April 7, residents are being told.

CNET

San Francisco Bay Area residents will be required to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Monday in a joint press conference with leaders of six counties. The requirements will come into force at midnight PT in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, although “necessary government functions and essential stores” will still be open. The measures will last through April 7, although the time frame could be shortened or lengthened. The lockdown applies to residents of the counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, as well as the city of Berkeley. “The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open,” Breed tweeted. “There is no need to panic,” Breed said. “A short-term inconvenience for the possibility of having a more significant impact … on our health system.”

