San Francisco bar owner Hanson Li says his taverns have been robbed, vandalized and threatened with extortion plot to

A distraught San Francisco business owner has said his restaurants have been robbed, vandalized and targeted for extortion as the city continues to struggle with a crime and drug crisis. Hanson Li, whose Salt Partners group manages prominent restaurants in the nation, said three of his businesses have been targeted in recent weeks. Lazy Susan, a Chinese food eatery, was broken into on Monday, just days after its storefront was defaced – and weeks after another of the group’s bar was vandalized. ‘I was very heated [on Monday]. It’s like death by a thousand cuts. All these seemingly small things not only have actual dollar repercussions but then like the repairs are going to be two times what they took,’ Li said. While the thieves triggered an alarm system that automatically alerts the San Francisco Police Department, cops did not get to the restaurant in time to stop the robbery, Li told SFGate.

Robbers took cash, a laptop and a 50-pound safe. Li added that the stolen items were worth around $4,000 and it will cost another $2,000 to replace the storefront. The door, which was pried open with a tool, will cost another few thousand to repair. The break in came just weeks after Li’s partner at another business, Last Rites, received a text from someone threatening to deploy bear spray at the bar unless they were paid $20,000 by August 21. Li contacted police, but the bar was never defaced.

