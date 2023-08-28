San Francisco bakery refuses to sell to cops in uniform

Doughnut come here with a gun, a popular San Francisco bakery is warning police officers. Reem’s California, a local Arab street food restaurant and bakery chain, announced that it is enforcing a policy not to serve anyone with a weapon. “NO COPS ALLOWED. That’s the confirmed policy of the bakery chain Reem’s,” the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association tweeted on August 24. It included a screenshot of an email apparently from a Reem’s executive to the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association that said the company has a policy “to not serve anyone that is armed in a uniform.”

The union had urged the bakery to post signage about its policy after it denied service to an officer in uniform. “We are not asking Reem’s or any business with a bigoted policy to serve our officers,” the association explained in a follow-up tweet. “We’re asking them to own their discriminatory policy and put up a sign so we know not to spend money in your establishment — on or off duty.” The Mission bakery opened shortly before the pandemic hit the Bay Area, and has become a popular attraction.

