A San Francisco art gallery owner was arrested Wednesday after he was seen spraying a homeless woman with water earlier this month, authorities said.

The incident in question occurred in broad daylight on Jan. 9, outside the Foster Gwin Gallery in San Francisco’s North Beach neighborhood. A bystander captured 71-year-old Shannon Collier Gwin on video using a hose to spray a homeless woman sitting on the sidewalk in front of his gallery.

The San Francisco Police Department said in a press release that its officers were deployed to the scene that day, just before noon, after receiving a 911 call about a “possible assault.” Upon arrival, the officers met with Gwin and the unidentified woman, who police said “were involved in a dispute.” Both parties were “interviewed” and “declined further police action at that time,” according to police.

The San Francisco Street Crisis Response Team, which helps people experiencing mental health and substance use crises on the streets, also responded to the scene and offered “multiple service options to the victim,” police said.

Video of the incident went viral online and Gwin’s art gallery was subsequently vandalized, according to San Francisco ABC station KGO.

