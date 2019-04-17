NEW YORK POST:

Officials at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) are evaluating how to best address the growing issue of homeless people taking shelter in the air hub, the latest challenge stemming from the northern California city’s homelessness crisis.

Earlier this week, Fox 2 KTVU reported that SFO is experiencing a recent “surge” of homeless people taking refuge in the busy airport; many are said to arrive in the middle of the night via BART trains south from the city, as per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Though reps for SFO did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story, spokesperson Doug Yagel told KTVU that administrators are working hard to produce effective short- and long-term solutions to the matter.

“We might make SamTrans tokens available to them. We might, if they’re eligible, transport them to a nearby homeless shelter, if BART is still running we can give them a token to a BART train,” Yagel said of possible, immediate resolutions.

“Ultimately we want to develop advocacy that finds the proper channels for these individuals,” he continued. “So, we’re starting to reach out to homeless advocacy in San Mateo County. We’re looking to set up something with the city of San Francisco as well.”

For example, a former airport employee told the outlet that she went everywhere with a “buddy” in the early hours of her shifts — apparently as a safety precaution — given the number of homeless people she’d encounter, especially during bad weather.