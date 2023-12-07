San Franciscans Learn ‘Poopie Dance’ to Avoid Feces on City Streets

Residents of San Francisco are apparently having to learn the “Poopie Dance” to avoid stepping in something revolting as they walk on city streets.

Neighbors are having to find a clean path as they travel along the street as those in the increasing homeless population have been using the sidewalks as toilets, the Daily Mail reported Thursday.

“As you walk around here, it’s kind of like you have to do a Poopie Dance, always avoiding stepping in s**t,” architect Rick Garcia told the outlet during an interview in Union Square.

