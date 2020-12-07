The New York Post:

A school district in San Diego held “white privilege” training for teachers in which they were told, “you are racist” and asked to commit to becoming “anti-racist” in the classroom, according to a report.

The San Diego Unified School District began the sessions with instructors telling the faculty members that they will experience “guilt, anger, apathy [and] closed-mindedness” because of their “white fragility,” according to leaked documents obtained by journalist Christopher F. Rufo.

During the voluntary training, the teachers were taught about “land acknowledgment” and asked to accept that the US was established on stolen Native American land, the report said.

They also learned about the teachings of “White Fragility” author Robin DiAngelo and “Be Antiracist: A Journal for Awareness, Reflection and Action” author Ibram X. Kend.

After watching clips of the two authors, the trainers reportedly told the group that “you are racist” and “upholding racist ideas, structures, and policies.”

The group was challenged to become “anti-racist” in the classroom as well as “confront and examine [their] white privilege” and “teach others to see their privilege,” according to the report.

The school district said hundreds of teachers chose to attend the professional development session, which was based on the teachings from author Anneliese A. Singh’s “Racial Healing Handbook.”

“We are a majority-minority district with a majority white teacher workforce. The ability to hold honest conversations about race with grace is important, which is why we offered the training and why so many teachers elected to enroll,” a district spokeswoman said in a statement.

“Our students benefit from being able to talk about race and other difficult issues, regardless of their background. Most of all, we believe every open and sincere conversation about race — no matter how it begins — provides an opportunity to learn from one another, for hearts to open, and for minds to grow,” the spokeswoman said.

