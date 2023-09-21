San Diego Supervisor on Migrant Crisis: ‘Our Immigration System Has Failed’

Our immigration system is broken and now we are seeing the consequences.



Over 3,500 migrants have been dropped at transit stations throughout San Diego County in the past 6 days. This is not sustainable! pic.twitter.com/yFVqrELMjg — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 20, 2023

San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond outright declared that the American immigration system “has failed” amid the crippling migrant crisis.

Speaking to local reporters, Desmond, whose city has seen an influx of 2,000 migrants this week alone, said that San Diego does not have the resources to handle this crisis and said officials should stop the influx immediately.

“We’re not the immigration department. We don’t have these types of resources available,” he said. “The best cure would be, when we’re at capacity, stop letting people in for a while. We need a better system. Our immigration system has failed. It is broken. This is not the way to run an immigration system.”

According to 10News, scores of migrants have been dropped off at San Diego transit centers over the past week.

“At the Iris Transit Center, migrants are getting their first taste of the United States. The spokesperson said 292 migrants were dropped off there by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Sunday Morning alone,” noted the outlet. “Local migrant shelters say they are at capacity, which has triggered the street releases in the county.”

In another post on X, Desmond scolded the Biden administration for its lack of action.

