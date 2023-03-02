A San Antonio pit bull breeding couple ‘used meat to train their dogs to be aggressive’ prior to the fatal mauling of an 81-year-old man.

Christian Alexander Moreno was arrested and charged with criminal negligence – dangerous dog attack resulting in death and injury to elderly and remains in jail. His wife Abilene Schnieder, 31, has now also been slapped with the same charges.

Ramon Najera, 81, had been trying to protect his wife, 74, from the couple’s three pit bulls after they broke free from a yard on February 26 and mauled him to death. His wife, along with two other men, were also injured in the attack.

The dogs had attacked two other people in the neighborhood on two separate occasions and fresh evidence points to the criminal couple having ‘trained’ them to be vicious killers.

Investigators told news4sanantonio that the pit bulls made an easy escape from their yard through a hole in the fence.

According to the arrest report, a witness video showed that the dogs were not wearing collars or harnesses – a requirement of Animal Control Services (ACS). Moreno had told investigators that he had complied with the guidelines.

