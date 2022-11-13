USAID Administrator and Obama confidante Samantha Power called on Joe Biden to “accelerate” a “more ambitious” climate agenda than what’s already outlined in the Paris Climate Accords.

Speaking from the United Nations’ Conference of Parties (COP27) climate summit in Egypt on Friday, Power claimed Biden must continue investing billions of dollars to dramatically lower emissions.

“[W]hen the president came to COP last year — to the climate summit last year, he was able to talk about America coming back, coming back to the Paris treaty, coming back to efforts to dramatically curb emissions when there had been so much rollback of the regulations that had been put in place in the Obama years,” she told MSNBC host Andrew Mitchell.

“This year, he’s coming having secured a $368 billion investment in combating climate change. And you could just — it doesn’t get old, here at a climate summit, I mean, you could hear almost a gasp, again, as people grapple with what that means.”

Power claimed that Biden must “accelerate” his war on fossil fuel because it will “bring prices down everywhere.”

“Because it matters, not only in terms of the United States lowering emissions and meeting its Paris targets that have been set, which we know, over time, we need to make also more ambitious and to accelerate,” she continued. “But by doing — by making that substantial investment domestically, it’s going to bring prices down everywhere.”

