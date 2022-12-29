A glamorous crypto influencer who previously got Sam Bankman-Fried to open up about his polyamorous sex life became one of the first people to visit the disgraced FTX CEO on house arrest.

Tiffany Fong, who interviewed Bankman-Fried twice after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in late November said the disgraced CEO was ‘surprisingly optimistic’ when they spoke.

Bankman-Fried has been under house arrest at his parents’ $4million home in Palo Alto, California since December 23, after he was freed in a Manhattan court on a $250 million bond. The former CEO, 30, is facing securities and wire fraud charges related to his collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

He’s there after spending time in the notorious Fox Hill Prison in the Bahamas, which Fong said Bankman-Fried called difficult ‘with the lack of mental stimulation.’

Fong spoke to DailyMail.com about how the meeting came about, Bankman-Fried’s frustrations with prison life and his optimism for the future despite facing 115 years in prison if convicted.

