Sam Bankman-Fried will testify in his own defense at NYC fraud trial: lawyer

Fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried plans to testify in his own defense at his fraud trial, his attorney revealed Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, 31, is set to take the stand after three defense witnesses testify at in Manhattan federal court, his lawyer, Mark Cohen, said during a telephone court hearing.

His testimony could come as early as Thursday, as federal prosecutors are expected to rest their case then following a weeklong break.

Bankman-Fried’s decision to take the stand means he’ll be exposed to probing cross-examination by prosecutors.

The move comes after his lawyers appeared to be weighing the pivotal decision of whether he should testify – with his legal team telling the judge earlier this month that the disgraced crypto magnate wasn’t getting his prescribed dose of Adderall.

“As we approach the defense case and the critical decision of whether Mr. Bankman-Fried will testify, the defense has a growing concern that because of Mr Bankman-Fried’s lack of access to Adderall, he has not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would and that he will not be able to meaningfully participate in the presentation of the defense case,” Cohen wrote in an Oct. 15 filing.

