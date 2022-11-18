FTX’s new boss accused disgraced CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of hacking into the company — while in custody of the Bahamian government — to obtain digital assets belonging to FTX after it had filed for bankruptcy, according to a bombshell lawsuit filed Thursday.

John J. Ray — an insolvency expert who steered energy firm Enron through its infamous $23 billion bankruptcy following a massive accounting scandal — alleged the “unauthorized access’ transferred FTX assets into accounts outside the control of management, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“The Bahamian government is responsible for directing unauthorized access to the debtors’ systems for the purpose of obtaining digital assets of the debtors,” FTX’s lawyers said in the filing with the District of Delaware bankruptcy court Thursday.

