Sam Bankman-Fried Trial: Defense Can’t Blame FTX’s Lawyers on Opening Remarks – Disgraced ‘Crypto-Bro’ Will Have to Face Fraud Victims – Jury Selection Starts Tuesday

On the eve of Sam Bankman-Fried’s trial, that starts jury selection on Tuesday, rulings by US District Judge Lewis Kaplan start to shape the proceedings of this high-profile fraud case.

To begin with, the disgraced crypto-bro’s defense will not be allowed to blame FTX’s lawyers for the decisions and actions leading to its collapse during the opening remarks.

Coindesk reported:

“Bankman-Fried’s defense team told the Department of Justice and the court earlier this year that he intended to argue that FTX counsel “were involved” in certain decisions that the company made. But this argument, without specifics, may confuse or prejudice a jury, Judge Lewis Kaplan wrote in an order dated Sunday. While he blocked the defense team referring to external counsel in his opening statement, Bankman-Fried’s attorneys can try to raise the issue later if they notify the judge and DOJ first, without jurors in the room.”

The defense plans to argue that both in-house FTX attorneys and lawyers with the firm Fenwick & West were involved in decisions to use auto-deleting messaging services like Signal, loans to FTX and Alameda Research executives, and FTX’s terms of service, among other issues.

