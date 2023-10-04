Sam Bankman-Fried Trial Begins as FTX ‘Hero’ Transforms into Defendant Claiming to Have No Soul

The trial of disgraced former FTX CEO and Democrat mega donor Sam Bankman-Fried began on Tuesday as the public sees the tech guru once seen as the “next Warren Buffett” transform into an indicted defendant who told his former girlfriend, “In a lot of ways I don’t really have a soul.”

Bankman-Fried faces seven counts of fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering on his alleged use of FTX customer funds on the digital currency trading platform to cover the losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research. He also reportedly used those funds to purchase real estate and cover other personal expenses. The former crypto CEO has pled not guilty to all counts and he could face a sentence of up to 110 years in prison.

Despite the loss of customer funds and the general downturn the collapse of FTX created in the digital currency market, Bankman-Fried appeared to be apologetic but denied “any improper use of customer funds.”

“I really deeply wish that I had taken like a lot more responsibility for understanding what the details were of what was going on there. A lot of people got hurt, and that’s on me,” he told ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos.

