Sam Bankman-Fried tossed in jail for leaking ex-girlfriend’s love letters

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was hauled off to jail Friday after a federal judge revoked the fallen crypto king’s bail for allegedly leaking his ex-girlfriend’s love letters. US District Judge Lewis Kaplan sided with federal prosecutors who argued that Bankman-Fried had jeopardized his upcoming trial by leaking the personal writings of his former lover and business associate Caroline Ellison to a New York Times reporter.

Kaplan determined there was probable cause to believe Bankman-Fried had tried to “tamper with witnesses at least twice” since his December arrest for fraud. Bankman-Fried’s defense attorney Mark Cohen said his team would appeal the incarceration order. Kaplan rejected the defense’s request for an immediate stay pending the outcome of the appeal. The defense team accused prosecutors of pushing for Bankman-Fried’s jailing based on “innuendo, speculation, and scant facts.” Bankman-Fried, 31, had been held under house arrest at his parents’ mansion in Palo Alto, Calif. on $250 million bond.

READ MORE