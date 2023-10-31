Sam Bankman-Fried struggles to answer basic questions during his $10BN crypto fraud trial

Sam Bankman-Fried has claimed he ‘deeply regrets’ not taking a ‘deeper look’ into the reckless spending undertaken by FTX sister firm Alameda.

On Tuesday morning, the alleged crypto fraudster was asked by prosecutor Danielle Sassoon about when he learned that his on-again/off-again lover Caroline Ellison, the head of Almeda, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and wire fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried struggled over his answer, eventually replying: ‘I think that’s correct.’ He was then described as going into a ‘long, rambling’ answer when asked a relatively simply question by his own lawyer.

Following a short break, the 31-year-old told Manhattan’s federal court that after learning that Alameda owed FTX $8 billion, he wasn’t interested in finding out what happened to the money.

‘I don’t know if this is right or wrong or for better or worse, I wasn’t particularly trying to build out blame for it,’ he said during the morning session. Bankman-Fried added that he left Alameda’s investment decisions up to Ellison and her partner Sam Trabucco.

READ MORE