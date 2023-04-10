Sam Bankman-Fried allegedly joked about his doomed hedge fund Alameda Research losing track of as much as $50 million in assets, telling another executive: “Such is life.”

“Alameda is unauditable” and “hilariously beyond any threshold of any auditor being able to even get partially through an audit,” Bankman-Fried wrote in an email about the now-defunct Alameda that was cited in court papers by FTX.

The crypto exchange imploded after Bankman-Fried scrambled to use customer funds to cover losses incurred by Alameda. US Bankruptcy Court appointed new management over the cryptocurrency platform that went from being worth more than $32 billion to a debtor in Chapter 11 in a spectacular collapse last fall.

New management under CEO John R. Ray compiled an interim report on the control failings at FTX, slamming Bankman-Fried and his top lieutenants — including ex-engineering director Nishad Singh and former chief technology officer Gary Wang — for their “hubris, incompetence, and greed.”

