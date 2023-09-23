Sam Bankman-Fried Having a Tough Time Ahead of October Trial: Judge Rejected His Expert Witnesses – Appellate Court Denied Plea for Freedom – His Parents Sued by FTX for Stealing Company Funds

Disgraced ‘crypto-bro’ billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO and second largest donor to the Democrat party after George Soros, just had a very tough week filled with setbacks and worrying developments.

In the run-up to his trial next month, incarcerated SBF US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan decide against him in pretrial motions, while an appellate court refused to overturn Kaplan’s decision to remand him to prison pending trial.

CoinDesk reported:

“Yesterday was arguably not a great day for Sam Bankman-Fried. First, the judge overseeing his case rejected all seven of his proposed expert witnesses, questioning at least one’s qualifications and saying some others really wouldn’t be relevant to the case.

Shortly after, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Bankman-Fried’s appeal of Judge Lewis Kaplan’s ruling to revoke his release on bail.

