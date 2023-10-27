Sam Bankman-Fried DENIES stealing $10billion from FTX customers but admits he made ‘large mistakes’

The founder of FTX denied stealing $10billion from customers as he took the risky decision to testify in his fraud trial today.

Sam Bankman-Fried admitted that he made some ‘large mistakes’ and said ‘a lot of people got hurt’ when the crypto exchange collapsed last November.

He blamed ‘significant oversights’ in risk management but claimed he never took anyone’s money.

Facing 115 years in jail, Bankman-Fried decided to testify after being blamed for the collapse of FTX by its top three former employees who have all testified against him.

