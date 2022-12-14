NY Post

Fallen FTX mogul Sam Bankman-Fried brought up his vegan diet and apparent ADD diagnosis as he begged a Bahamas judge to let him out of jail on Tuesday — with his attorney proposing a $250,000 cash bail to no avail, according to reports. A magistrate judge in the Bahamas denied bail for the 30-year-old accused crypto crook, who lowered his head and hugged his parents, both Stanford professors, following the decision. It came after a lengthy hearing — Bankman-Fried’s first in-person public appearance since his arrest in the Bahamas on Monday and the stunning collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange. Wearing a blue suit and white shirt at a heavily guarded court in the capital, Nassau, Bankman-Fried quickly signaled he would not waive an extradition hearing on being sent back to the US — where he faces a slew of federal charges, including fraud and making illegal campaign contributions. “Mr. Bankman-Fried is reviewing the charges with his legal team and considering all of his legal options,” his lawyer, Mark S. Cohen, also said in a statement. Chief magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt granted Bankman-Fried’s request to take his medication before the hearing began, according to Coindesk.

