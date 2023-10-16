Sam Bankman-Fried demands MORE Adderall so that he can decide whether to take the stand in his multi-billion dollar fraud trial

Sam Bankman-Fried has demanded a higher Adderall dose to focus at his fraud trial and decide whether to testify in his own defense, his lawyers said.In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, Bankman-Fried´s lawyers said the one dose of Adderall the disgraced FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder is being given is not enough.The 31-year-old is supplied with one dose in jail early each morning to treat his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – but it wears off by the time the trial starts.

‘As we approach the defense case and the critical decision of whether Mr. Bankman-Fried will testify, the defense has growing concern that because of Mr. Bankman-Fried´s lack of access to Adderall he has not been able to concentrate at the level he ordinarily would,’ his lawyers wrote.Since his trial on charges of stealing billions of dollars kicked off on October 3 in Manhattan Federal Court, Bankman-Fried has been seen during testimony typing on a laptop and whispering to his lawyers.

