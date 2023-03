FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with bribing Chinese officials in a revised indictment.

The charge was added Monday by a federal grand jury in Manhattan federal court. Bankman-Fried was accused of sending $40 million in cryptocurrency intended for the benefit of one or more Chinese government officials in order to get them to unfreeze accounts at Alameda research holding more than $1 billion in crypto.

Bankman-Fried already faces several counts of fraud over the collapse of FTX.

