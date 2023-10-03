Sam Bankman-Fried, 31, goes on trial for the ‘biggest fraud in history’ after ‘defrauding FTX customers out of $8B’ that could see him locked up for 110 YEARS

The trial of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried begins today, nearly one year after the collapse of his crypto exchange following an alleged fraud totaling $8 billion dollars.The 31-year-old former billionaire will face a jury in a Manhattan court on accusations that he embezzled from FTX customers in order to prop up his hedge fund Alameda Research, buy luxury properties and donate more than $100 million to U.S. political candidates.He launched the company in 2019 and it quickly grew into an enterprise worth tens of billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried recruited A-list celebrities from Tom Brady to Larry David to promote the firm and also rubbed shoulders with leading politicians like Bill Clinton.But the company suffered a catastrophic collapse in November 2022, leaving customers roughly $10 billion out of pocket, prosecutors claim. The saga shocked markets and tattered SBF’s once god-like reputation within the crypto industry.A bombshell trial is expected to feature his ex-girlfriend and former top lieutenant, Caroline Ellison, 29, as the prosecution’s star witness.

