Sam Altman warns AI could threaten the 2024 ELECTION with sophisticated troll farms

Artificial intelligence guru Sam Altman has warned the technology could be used to sway American voters in the 2024 election.

One particular concern of OpenAI co-founder Altman – spectacularly fired then reinstated as the company’s CEO last month – is that the technology could be used to scan voters’ social media posts.

He says people could then be targeted with personalized, AI-generated disinformation including highly emotive messages imploring them to vote for a certain candidate.

The tycoon, whose firm is behind ChatGPT, believes AI ‘will be the most powerful technology humanity has yet invented’.

But, he told the audience at Time magazine’s gala in New York City, it will create potent tools for those looking to sway an election, enabling techniques far more sophisticated than those currently available.

