FRANCE 24:

Italy’s Matteo Salvini gathered a handful of European far-right parties in Milan on Monday in a bid to forge an unlikely alliance of nationalists ahead of next month’s European parliament elections.

“We’re broadening the community, the family. We’re working for a new European dream,” Salvini, who is also interior minister and deputy prime minister, told journalists.

Salvini, who heads the anti-immigrant League party, was flanked by Joerg Meuthen of Alternative for Germany (AfD), Olli Kotro from the Finns Party and Anders Vistisen of the Danish People’s Party.

Despite their shared dislike for immigration, multiculturalism, the left and the EU, Europe’s populists remain divided on many other key issues.

“Today for many citizens and peoples, the European Union represents a nightmare,” Salvini told the meeting in a luxury Milanese hotel held under the slogan — “Towards a common sense Europe… Peoples rise up.”

“We’re making work, family, security, environmental protection, the future of youth, central again (with) alternative movements to those that have governed for decades,” Salvini said.

The new bloc hopes to be the largest in the 751-member European Parliament after the May 26 election, Salvini said.