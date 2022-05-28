NEW YORK POST:

Deranged mass shooter Salvador Ramos reportedly sought fame similar to the true-crime docuseries “Don’t F–k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.”

While talking to a teen girl on the social media platform Yubo, Ramos brought up the 2019 Netflix show, which is about how a series of gruesome videos posted online prompt a group of amateur sleuths to launch a manhunt for the man behind them, the Sun reported.

Ramos told her he “wanted his name out there” like the twisted poster, Canadian gay porn actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, the teen told the outlet.

Magnotta had initially attracted attention for the videos, which showed him torturing and killing two kittens. But as the online manhunt intensified, Magnotta was arrested in the 2012 killing and dismembering of Chinese student Jun Lin.

READ MORE