Mailonline

Virginia scout Jacquelyn ‘Jack’ Cooper has become the first non-binary person to become an Eagle Scout, and received the accolade alongside their big brother. Jack, 15, of Blacksburg, joined the 100 year-old Troop 158 and was the first in this region to earn the highest rank, doing it in just 22 months while the average is four years. The organization only permitted boys to join until February 1, 2019, when girls were allowed to sign up.

Read more at Mailonline