Salon Magazine: MAGA Republicans, Christian Nationalism ‘Bigger Threat to America than Hamas’

Today’s Republicans, as well as Christian nationalism, are a greater threat to the United States than the Hamas terrorist organization, which is responsible for scores of terror attacks including the most recent massacre of over 1,000 civilians — according to a recent Salon piece that is drawing fierce backlash for the “gross” assertion.

Following the deadliest attack on Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust, Salon magazine published an essay declaring MAGA Republicans and Christian supporters a “bigger threat” to America than the Hamas terrorist perpetrators.

The Thursday essay, titled “MAGA and Christian nationalism: Bigger threat to America than Hamas could ever be,” was penned by columnist Brian Karem, the former senior White House correspondent for Playboy.

Painting a stark picture of the current political landscape while juxtaposing the threat of Christian nationalism and the MAGA movement in America against the Hamas terrorist organization, the article begins by warning that the world “inches closer to a war that only psychopaths want to see.”

