Salesforce continues its quest to shrink its corporate real estate holdings in San Francisco.

The corporate tech behemoth has put the last of its holdings at 350 Mission St., colloquially known as Salesforce East, up for sublease. The news was first reported by the San Francisco Business Times on Tuesday.

A Salesforce spokesperson confirmed the sublease to SFGATE Tuesday afternoon, noting that it was part of the layoffs and office reductions announced in January. That announcement, which resulted in the decimation of 7,000 jobs globally, also resulted in the exit of Salesforce-owned Slack’s San Francisco headquarters in February.

The six floors of space now up for sublease, according to a pamphlet from real estate giant Cushman and Wakefield, constitute more than 104,000 square feet. The top four floors of 350 Mission, plus the fifth and sixth floors, are up for grabs and come with amenities such as a “fully functional coffee bar” and a slew of boardrooms and “high-end” presentation floors.

