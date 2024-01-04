Saleh al-Arouri assassination: Six guided missiles used in Beirut

New details about the assassination of Hamas’s deputy head of the political bureau, Saleh al-Arouri, were published on Wednesday by Ynet.”Israel fired six guided missiles, four exploded. Two of them destroyed two floors and directly hit the Hamas meeting room,” a Lebanese security official said, according to Ynet. “Each missile weighed 100 kilograms.”Ynet reported that the official said the assassination of Arouri was carried out by an Israeli fighter jet – not by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) as reported previously by Arab media outlets. According to the official, the deputy of Ismail Haniyeh was killed by “guided missiles” fired from an Israeli fighter jet in the Dahiyeh quarter in the southern suburbs of Beirut.”These types of missiles are used by Israeli fighter jets,” the security official claimed. Additionally, he mentioned that the Lebanese army found remnants of the missiles matching missiles previously fired by Israel in southern Lebanon.The official Lebanese news agency, ANI, reported that the attack, the first of its kind in Beirut since the outbreak of the war, was carried out by a UAV, but the Lebanese security source, who was informed of the details in the initial investigation of the assassination contradicted this information.

