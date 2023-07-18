Breitbart

The Safeway store chain is installing anti-theft gates at more San Francisco locations, after a wave of shoplifting has hit its stores, and others, throughout the Bay Area.

A local ABC affiliate reported: A new anti-theft device is being installed at two San Francisco Safeway supermarkets. They are sliding barriers at the self-checkout area that open when a receipt is scanned.

Other supermarkets have installed similar types of gates and barriers and consolidated entrances in response to theft.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://abc7news.com/video/embed/13515031″ allowfullscreen frameborder=”0″></iframe>

