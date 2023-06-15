The far-left mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, issued Orwellian Newspeak language guidance to civil servants demanding that they no longer use the term “illegal migrants” but rather “undocumented” migrants or people “with insecure immigration status”.

Rather than focus on issues facing Londoners, such as rampant crime and high cost of living, Mayor Sadiq Khan saw fit to spend his time ensuring that bureaucrats under his charge abide by politically correct language codes on gender and migration.

In a document seen by The Sun, London City Hall workers were told last April that they should no longer refer to people that break into the country illegally as illegal migrants, suggesting to call them undocumented or people with “with insecure immigration status”. It goes on to say that asylum seekers should be called “people seeking asylum”.

