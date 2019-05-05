DCWhispers

Queen Elizabeth continues to utilize her significant influence of late over matters of state, this time with a state visit invite to President Trump followed up by a snub of London’s increasingly controversial mayor, Sadiq Khan. Mayor Khan has been an outspoken critic of both President Trump and “traditional” England. The Queen’s most recent move has only caused rumors of her desire to see Khan pushed out of office to intensify as both she and millions of Brits apparently grow increasingly tired of his anti-England sentiment.

