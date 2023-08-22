Sadiq Khan Pressured Scientists to Support Anti-Car Scheme as Study Showed Minimal Impact on Pollution: Report

London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office has been accused of attempting to pressure scientists to back his green agenda anti-car ULEZ scheme after a study found that the tax on motorists had a minimal impact on improving air quality in the capital. Far-left Sadiq Khan’s deputy for the environment and energy Shirley Rodrigues reportedly demanded Professor Frank Kelly, a leading scientist on the topic of air pollution, that he dispute characterisations in the media that a study produced by his colleagues at Imperial College London demonstrated that the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) imposed by the Khan administration in 2019 resulted “in only small improvements in air quality soon after it was implemented”.

Following reports in the media about the study, Rodrigues wrote to Kelly asking him to help the mayor’s office “set the record straight” and that she was “really disappointed” in Imperial College for publicising its findings into the ineffectiveness of the scheme, according to emails obtained by The Telegraph. Claiming that the study could not give an accurate picture until the policy had been implemented for a longer period of time, the mayor’s aid continued: “I am deeply concerned about the damage this misleading study is doing, both to our credibility and to low emission zones as a policy instrument.”

READ MORE