The Border Patrol union tore into the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday morning, calling its public warnings of “targeted” immigration enforcement a “sad joke” days after dubbing Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Vice President Kamala Harris “clowns.”

The National Border Patrol Council, the service’s official union, lashed out after a Monday press release announced the ops at the border crossing in El Paso, Texas, where thousands of migrants are waiting in the run-up to Title 42 ending Thursday.

“Nothing like publicly announcing that dangerous people will be arrested, while warning them ahead of time exactly where to run and hide to avoid arrest,” the union tweeted in reply to the press release.

“This entire operation is a sad joke – another pandering PR stunt.

“Serious law enforcement leaders don’t behave this way,” the union’s official Twitter page wrote.

The anger was sparked by Homeland Security announcing Monday that Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “will conduct a targeted enforcement operation in El Paso.”

