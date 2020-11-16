Breitbart:

First Nations in Canada are mourning the loss of a rare white moose, asking “why” anyone with a license to hunt would choose their ghostly “spirit” animal.

In Timmins, Ontario, two female moose were found shot and left discarded along a service road, bodies intact, including a sacred white cow, The Guardian reported. The poachers had evidently ignored the many signs warning against killing the legally protected creatures.

“Everybody is outraged and sad. Why would you shoot it? No one needs one that bad,” said Chief Murray Ray, Flying Post First Nation. “If you have a license to shoot a cow moose, you could shoot another one. Just leave the white ones alone.”

The uncommon white moose get their ashen coloring from a recessive gene, and are revered similarly as white bison, raven and grizzly bears.

