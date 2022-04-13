FOX NEWS:

One of the Sacramento mass shooting suspects was paid more than $7,000 by the county in a settlement just weeks before the shooting.

“The county’s decision to settle was purely economic, as the trial date was approaching and it was likely the trial would be pushed out for many months given the court calendar backup due to COVID. A decision was made to put an end to the case, as the costs going forward would multiply,” a county spokesperson said of Martin Smiley’s settlement, according to CBS Sacramento.

Smiley Martin has a criminal history dating back to 2013 , including his most recent sentencing in 2018 to 10 years in prison for domestic violence and assault with great bodily injury. He was sentenced after he pushed his way into his girlfriend’s home, punched her, dragged her from the residence by her hair and whipped her with a belt.

