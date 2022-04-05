SACRAMENTO CBS LOCAL

One suspect has been arrested in Sacramento’s deadly mass shooting, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who he’s been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges but none of them are for murder. The arrest of the first suspect in the shooting prompted the need for more answers from community activists like Berry Accius. Police say Martin is one of the shooters involved. Investigators are not sure if he allegedly shot first or shot back after someone else opened fire. Martin was arrested for assault and illegal firearm possession after a crime Sacramento County’s district attorney is just beginning to analyze. “It’s a big incident, there’s no question,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert. A family member of Martin who did not want to be identified told CBS13 she is “sad and troubled” and calls the shooting tragic. She also hopes that Martin is not connected to the shooting in the way police believe he is.

