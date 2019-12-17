THE WASHINGTON POST:

The family who owns Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the narcotic painkiller OxyContin, transferred $1.36 billion to overseas accounts and affiliated companies after 2008, part of $10.3 billion in total profits distributed out of the company, according to an accounting of family cash transfers filed by Purdue Pharma in U.S. Bankruptcy Court on Monday.

Overseas transfers have been a source of inquiry by the New York state attorney general and other states seeking information about where the billionaire Sackler family moved Purdue profits over the past decade.

Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in September to shield itself from more than 2,600 lawsuits by state and local governments. The bankruptcy is part of a broader settlement plan that has been approved by about half the states but remains opposed by the rest.

A central question in the proceedings is what happened to the many billions taken out of the company by the Sacklers, who controlled the company for years.