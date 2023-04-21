A classic of the Cold War — Russian spy trawlers — is back, with a group of Nordic broadcasters publishing the result of a year-long investigation into ostensibly civilian ships which spend an unreasonable amount of time loitering close to NATO exercises and underwater cables.

Broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland have co-released an investigation into a fleet of Russian vessels, with 50 claimed involved and more hinted at, which appear to spend less time fishing and more time transiting past coastal military bases, visiting Western warships, and offshore wind farms. Remarkable claims including hidden military radios discovered by police, heavily armed Russian military-like guards onboard civilian ships, and plots to suddenly strike and destroy key infrastructure in case of a general war with the West have been made.

Particular attention in the reaction to the claims has been given to the activities of a Russian oceanographic research ship the Admiral Vladimirsky, which demonstrates the blurred lines between legitimate civilian business and government espionage by spending its time apparently delicately mapping wind farms and underwater cables used for the transmission of power and data. Given the fundamental reliance the Western world has on electricity and the internet, the amount of time the ship and others like it spends sailing around underwater infrastructure has been the cause for serious alarm.

