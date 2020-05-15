BREITBART

The Los Angeles street artist known as Sabo is no fan of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and has plastered the L.A. area with posters depicting the Democrat governor as a character out of American Psycho. Sabo put up his latest street art series in Venice Beach, Hollywood, and other high-traffic destinations around L.A. County. One poster shows Gov. Newsom as the Christian Bale character from the 2000 movie American Psycho, renamed “California Psycho.” Another poster on Hollywood Boulevard near the Dolby Theatre depicts Newsom as a plastic-surgery enhanced monster named “Gruesom,” inspired by the horror movie Saw. “They want us to all wear masks,” Sabo told Breitbart News. “How fitting, because they wear them all the time.”

