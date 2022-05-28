NEW YORK POST:

This was some Sabbath service!

A randy couple who Zoomed into services at a Minneapolis synagogue hosting a bat mitzvah forgot to turn off their camera as they began to make a mitzvah of their own — canoodling in full view of verklempt congregants, who were subjected to the softcore sideshow for nearly an hour.

The impromptu version of “Debbie does Deuteronomy” unfolded May 14 in the Twin City’s Temple Beth El.

“It went on for about 45 minutes,” said one person who saw the video and requested anonymity. “She was walking around naked, she got dressed, she’s in and out of the Zoom, he was in the bed, he whipped it out, she started going to work. … Someone on the Zoom saw and called her and was like, ‘WTF are you doing? You’re on camera.’ She freaked out.

“It was a Zoom for a bat mitzvah. Most people were not on camera except like, the old bubbes … who don’t know how to turn off their camera, and these two people. So the boxes were pretty big and everyone could see who was on camera.”

