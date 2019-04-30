NEW YORK POST:

A 15-year-old boy with severe autism was prevented from boarding a Ryanair flight after becoming distressed when the airline tried to charge a baggage fee for his tiny comfort doll, his mother has claimed.

Leo was traveling with his carer from Alicante Airport in Spain to the UK on April 27 when the incident occurred.

His mother, Helen Estella, took to social media after the incident, claiming the low-cost airline would not let them board.

Estella explained: “This is my son Leo, he is 15, he has severe autism and the mental capacity of a 3-year-old … who tonight Ryanair refused to let fly home because he was distressed when they wouldn’t let him have his doll and demanded payment for it as hand luggage.”

Ryanair currently charges passenger £25 ($32) if trying to check a piece of luggage in at the gate.

She said police were called, who then surrounded him before they touched him and “threatened him with injections,” leading to him becoming agitated and distressed.