FOX NEWS:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Two Ryanair passengers were detained after starting a chaotic brawl that left one passenger bloody on board a flight to Spain’s Tenerife South Airport from Glasgow Prestwick in Scotland.

The shocking footage was shared on Twitter, showing two men striking each other while other passengers scream.

During the 36-second clip, taken by Twitter user Ben Wardrop, Ryanair flight crew can be seen trying to break the men up as they continue to hit one another and yell threats.